Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook

Richard Gary Boyd, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Rogers City October 7, 2022. He was born August 20, 1942 in Owosso to Mancell and Wava (Hammond) Boyd. eatures = 'rc:0'; //--> eatures = 'rc:0'; //-->

He will be missed by his wife, Jerri Lynn Boyd of 31 years. Richard is also survived by his brothers, Ronald Boyd, David Boyd and Donald Boyd along with sister Debra Boyd King; a brother-in-law, Ron DeLong; five children, Raymond Boyd, Brenda Tithof, Randy Boyd, Richard Boyd Jr. and Barb Metcalf; three stepchildren, Jerilyn Boyd, Jason Centala and Nancy Grybaskas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.