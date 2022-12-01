Mark L. Bruning

Mark L. Bruning, 82, of Rogers Township passed away November 22, 2022 at MyMichigan Health in Alpena. He was born September 9, 1940 in Rogers City to Kenneth and Melva (Hagen) Bruning. Mark is survived by his wife, Donna; five children, Jenny (Brian) Peacock, Tammy LaRoche, Marie (Troy) Elowsky, Kenneth (Janine Elliott) Bruning and Brandi (Lucas) LaCross; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Timothy (Carolyn) Bruning.

No services are planned.

Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church or school in memory of Mark Bruning.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.