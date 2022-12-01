Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook

Rosalie J. Bruning, 83, of Rogers Township passed away November 29, 2022 at her daughter’s home on Long Lake. She was born January 5, 1939 in Rogers City to Charles and Teresa (Kreft) Ohlrich. Mrs. Bruning is survived by two children, Scott and Shelley of Millersburg and Robin and Jay Schmidt of Long Lake; five grandchildren, Tyler (Mindy), Taylor and Alyssa (Anthony) Madison, and Travis and Shelby Schmidt; two great-grandsons, Parker Ruehle and Jaxon Ruehle; a sister, Deloris Manning; and two brothers, Charles Ohlrich and Gene Ohlrich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; a son, Gerald Jr.; six sisters, Viola Glentz, Remelda Schutte, Madilyn Wirgau, Lorene Klann, Marilyn Heythaler and Leona Avendt; and a brother, Wilbur Ohlrich. r_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> r_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church Monday, December 5, from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Lemley officiating.

Interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.