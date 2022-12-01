Dianne Carol Schalk

Dianne Carol Schalk, 71, Hawks passed away November 27, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born August 19, 1951 in Rogers City to Alfred and Pat (Claus) Brege. Dianne is survived by her husband, Roger; five children, Carol (Doug) Krajnik of Traverse City, Jason Schalk of Rapid City, Wendy (Tiris Valinlore) Schalk of Haslett, Katie (Kavir Dass) Schalk of Dayton, Ohio and Jesse Schalk of Hawks; two grandchildren; siblings, Dorance (Donna) Brege of Marquette, Dale (Mimi) Brege of Grangeville, Idaho and Karen (Randy) Kreft of Moltke; and a sister-in-law, Sarah Brege of Rogers City. Friends may visit at St. Michael Lutheran Church Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at noon with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church or to Medilodge of Rogers City Activity Room in memory of Dianne Schalk.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.