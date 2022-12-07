Andre Benton Edgekoski

Andre Benton Edgekoski, 54, of Lachine passed away November 30, 2022 at MyMichigan Health in Alpena. He was born March 1, 1968 in Everett, Washington to Robert and Janice (Mattson) Edgekoski. Andre is survived by his wife, Amy Maynard-Edgekoski; two children, Grace and Robert; and a sister, Mary Jo (Stephen) Peterson.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, December 8) from 2 p.m. through time of his memorial service at 4 p.m.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.