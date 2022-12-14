Jean Harriett Schleben

Jean Harriett Schleben, 66, of Hawks passed away December 11, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born June 14, 1956 in Rogers City to Harry and Marian (Schepke) Piechan. Jean is survived by her son, Joseph (Carrie Tolan) Schleben; a granddaughter; and a sister, Judy Heise.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at Bismarck Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.