Kay Lynn Fuhrman

Kay Lynn Fuhrman, 83, of Rogers City passed away at home December 7, 2022. She was born February 4, 1939 in Rogers City to Leo and Muriel (Bade) Schefke.

Kay is survived by a son, Larry (Elizabeth) Fuhrman of Rogers City; three grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A complete obituary will be announced by the Beck Funeral Home when the date is set for her memorial service after the first of the year.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.