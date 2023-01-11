Bruno A. Litwinski was born June 12, 1923 in Posen and died December 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Hall of Sebring; granddaughter, Theresa Parker of Sebring; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard Litwinski of Posen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruno was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Fryske) Litwinski; his father, Joseph Litwinski; his mother, Eva (Kupa) Litwinski; and eight brothers and sisters.

Bruno was very proud of his service to his country, his church, and his community. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, participating in the invasions

of North Africa and Anzio Italy as a military police officer. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Knights of Columbus, attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida, was an usher, and he volunteered in the community with Rebuild America and Meals on Wheels. Bruno was employed in the automotive industry with most of his career spent with General Motors Co. as a cutter grinder at the powertrain facility at Willow Run. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.

