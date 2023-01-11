Sebe Stanley Eugene Morgan, 99, of Onaway, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Cheboygan. The son of William J. and Grace L. (Richetts) Morgan, Sebe was born on Drummond Island November 26, 1923. After graduating from Onaway High School, Sebe enlisted in the Army Air Force and honorably served during World War II. Following the war, he continued his education at the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University (CMU) to become a schoolteacher. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America, the Who’s Who of American Universities and the History Club at CMU. On December 18, 1948, he married the love of his life, Shirley Bloch. They made their home in Mount Pleasant, eventually moving to Flint where Sebe taught school for 15 years. Sebe then became a full-time minister in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints where he also served as an administrator over many churches. His position in the church took him and Shirley to live in Missouri, Ohio, and Florida. After 25 years of ministry and much evolution in the church, in 1991 Sebe retired to his hometown of Onaway where he was a founding member of the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ.

Sebe enjoyed art, was a talented oil painter and loved to read. He was a fabulous cook and baker who loved looking for new recipes, trying new cuisines, and absolutely loved kitchen gadgets. Everything he cooked was delicious, especially his pies and scones. He had a robust appetite for home cooking and a sophisticated palate, always ready to try something new or unusual. He enjoyed gardening and loved listening to his wife Shirley play the piano.

Sebe was dedicated to his faith, prayed often, and put his trust in the Lord. He was responsible in his duties as a minister, husband, and father and was proud of his family. He will be remembered for his honesty, compas

sion, graciousness and integrity. His friendly disposition and warm smile will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

Surviving Sebe are his daughters, Sherron (Darwin) Wendt of North Muskegon and Marilee (John) Carman of Warsaw, Missouri; sons, Sebe David (Barbara) Morgan of Lubbock, Texas and Jared Morgan (Cindy Paige) of Onaway; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Sebe was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Shirley, in 2016; brothers, Franklin, Howard and Robert as well as two brothers who died as children, Ralph and Dale.

Sebe’s family will receive friends at the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ Monday, January 16, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 1 p.m. Elder Denise Pauly and Elder Faye Barrette will officiate. Sebe’s final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Sebe to the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ, Cheboygan Hospice House or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.