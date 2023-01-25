Delores May Freske

Delores May Freske, 86, of Posen passed away peacefully at home January 22, 2023. She was born December 8, 1936 in Genesee County to Max and Hyacinth (Jacobs) Ross. Delores is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene; four children, Pam Warner, Mark (Lori) Freske, Kathy (George) Riharb and Greg (Gina) Freske; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Diane) Ross; a sister, Loretta Cadieux; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, January 24, through time of her funeral.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.