Albert C. Schaudt, 73, of Rogers City, passed away Tuesday morning January 24, 2023 at his home.

The son of Elvin and Ella (Wolgast) Schaudt was born September 12, 1949 in Rogers City. Albert grew up on a dairy farm in Pulawski Township and graduated from Posen High School in 1967. He worked for a brief time at United States Steel before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp in 1969 during the Vietnam War. After returning home he went back to the Calcite Plant and retired with 40 years of service. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Muszynski August 31, 1990.

Albert always kept himself busy he enjoyed being outside cutting grass, fishing, in the summer and winter, hunting and being at camp. He was a member and past president of the Rogers City Bowling Association, he enjoyed many tournaments traveling out of state for some. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Rogers City No. 493, and a life member and past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607.

Surviving are his children, Jeremy (Shannon) Schaudt of Traverse City, Mindy (Kyle) Bruning of Rogers City, Kari Benton of Ohio, Katherine Brown of Black River and Melissa (Bob) Schalk of Rogers City; his brothers, Wayne (Blanche) Schaudt, Larry (Peggy) Schaudt, Kevin Schaudt and Gerald (LaVerne) Wolgast; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew

s.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie in 2007; and a son, Timothy in 1971.

A Celebration of Life for Albert will take place Thursday, February 2, at the Belknap Hall. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with a military tribute at 4 p.m., dinner following. Online condolences may be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Michigan, Masonic Lodge of Rogers City No. 493 or a charity of friend’s choice.