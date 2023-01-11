Marvin Hopp of Alpena, 94, left this temporary earthly life to be with the Lord in the heavenly home January 3, 2023, with his wife by his side.

Marvin was born to the late Arthur and Emma Hopp in Rogers City February 20, 1928. In 1951, Marvin married Ellen M. Grulke of Rogers City, his dear wife for

71 years. They were blessed with three daughters, Deborah J. Smith of Arizona, Susan Harris, and Carol Sudut (husband Tony) of Livonia.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Deborah, Susan and Carol; grandsons, Jeff Smith (wife Melissa, son William), Brad Smith (wife Kristen, daughter Hannah) and Matt Breazeale (wife Nicole). He also leaves behind siblings, Linda Schalk (Wayne) and Darlene Sommerfeld, and Jerry Sorgenfrei; as well as many relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were son-in-law, William Smith; sisters, Phyllis and Betty; brothers, Delmar and Harold; and sisters-in-law, Ada Hopp and Martha Hopp.

Marvin attended St. John Lutheran School in Rogers City and was a graduate of Rogers City High School in 1946.

He then graduated from Concordia University, River Forest, Chicago in 1951 and began his teaching career in Detroit.

After teaching in Lutheran schools for 17 years, Marvin and his family moved to Alpena in 1968 where he taught in the public school system for an additional 22 years.

Marvin enjoyed serving his Lord in many Lutheran churc

hes and schools. He spearheaded the campaign as project coordinator of the Immanuel Church building in 1993.

He and his wife Ellen enjoyed traveling to various parts of the country and attending numerous sporting and entertainment events in Michigan.

He enjoyed God’s creation in many outdoor activities: gardening, fishing, hunting as well as traveling and attending family and church gatherings.

Services have taken place. Arrangements have been made by the Bannan Funeral Home.

Interment will be held in the spring at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made Immanuel Luebke Memorial Fund (training for future church workers) or a memorial of the donor’s choice.