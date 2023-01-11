Kelly Campbell, 59, of Fountain, formally of Scottville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Kelly was born August 22, 1963, the daughter of Richard Parker and Carol Arnold. Kelly graduated from Ludington High School. On November 28, 1981, she married her first and forever love, Thomas Campbell. They were able to share over 40 years, side by side, building a beautiful life together.

Kelly had a deep love for the Lord, for her family, and her friends. She had a passion to help and comfort those around her. Kelly was part of the Called to Love Organization, where she was able to show her passion for volunteering and helping others.

She had a green thumb and could often be found in her garden tending to her flowers and produce. She also enjoyed traveling. Some of those travels included going to the ocean or to the cabin.

Kelly especially loved her family and would soak up any time she had with them. Kelly’s family is appreciative and grateful for the outpouring of prayers and love from friends and family from all over the world.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Thomas Campbell; a son, Keith (Cathy) Campbell; granddaughters, Anna and Emily Campbell; her mother, Carol Arnold; siblings, Kim (Ken) Faba, Kenneth (Lisa) Parker, Lisa (Robert) Fletcher and Linda (Tony) Parker; brothers-in-law, Robert (Joan) Campbell and Ronald (Mary) Campbell; a sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Carless; and numerous, aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Called to Love Organization (862 W. U.S.-10, Scottville, MI 49454), in honor of Kelly, where her passion for helping others will live on.

A visitation will be held today (Thursday, January 12) at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington from 6 – 8 p.m. A memorial service will take place Friday, January 13, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.