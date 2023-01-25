The family is saddened to announce the passing of Norman “Norm” Bruce Quinn, a wonderful husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He passed away peacefully at home in Fort Myers, Florida Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 86, surrounded by family. Norm was born May 27, 1936, in Petoskey to James A. Quinn and Lelia Quinn and grew up in Rogers City. He was the oldest of three children.

Norm had a very interesting and full life. He was an Eagle Scout, played multiple sports in school, worked on Great Lakes’ freighters, enjoyed sailing and golfing, happily took on home renovations and traveled extensively. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Central Michigan University. He began his career as an educator in Harbor Beach, then Essexville, and retired from the Bloomfield Hills School District after 32 years as the director of health, physical education, and athletics. During his 43-year career as a teacher, coach, and school administrator, he established himself as one of Michigan’s influential athletic directors and won many awards. He championed the expansion of women’s athletics, health and drug education. According to Norm, “Probably in my career the most profound positive exciting thing that I have seen is the advent of women’s athletics.” Even in retirement he continued to serve the community on the Master Board of Directors and longtime president of his neighborhood HOA

at Legends Golf and Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Quinn; his mother, Lelia Quinn; and a brother Robert Quinn (Patty). He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie Twedt Quinn; stepdaughters, Kimberly Griffin (Mike), Melissa Christians and Mandy Karstens (Jason) of Iowa; former spouse Wanda Quinn and daughters, Dawn Quinn of Florida and Kimberly Gollon (Frank) of Michigan; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Tuomaala (Allan); three nieces; and two nephews.

A celebration of Norman’s life is planned at a later date. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Hope Hospice (hopehospice.org) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org). Condolences and memories can be shared at https://baldwincremation.com/ obituaries/norman-quinn/.