Russell L. Wenzel II

Russell L. Wenzel II of Bloomfield Hills passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in McAllen, Texas.

Russell was born September 1, 1951 to Russell and Alice (Simpson) Wenzel. Russell retired from G.B DuPont. He enjoyed traveling and being a winter Texan.

He is survived by his father, Russell L. Wenzel Sr.; siblings, Julie Shooks, Cathy Moore, Carl Wenzel, Jean Girling, Lori Kingsbury and Toni Risch. He leaves his best friend and loving partner, Dr. Robert A. Cuthbertson; and many nieces and nephews. Russell was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Wenzel; and a sister, Katherine.