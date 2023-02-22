Big storm settling in over northern Michigan

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

If the National Weather Service is right about this week’s major snowstorm, there could be 10 inches on the ground with another 4 inches of new accumulation on the way.

Unlike last week’s blast of powdery white stuff that brought 7 ¼ inches of snow at the Presque Isle County Road Commission (PICRC) garage in Rogers City — some areas in the county received as much as eight to 10 inches of snow — this storm is supposed to bring thick, heavy snow that will bring hazardous conditions.

It’s more than likely schools will be canceled. In Rogers City Area Schools (RCAS), the final allotted snow day was last Friday, Feb. 17.

“At this point, any days missed will have to be added at the end of the year,” said Hein.

Onaway Area Community Schools was up to seven snow/health days, while Posen Consolidated Schools had two snow days left at the start of the week.

PICRC superintendent/manager David Kowalski said February has been extremely busy.

“We’ve had more ice events than usual,” said Kowalski. “Cost-wise, we are using a lot of fuel and salt — a lot of salt this year.”

The snowfall total is at 73.25 for the 2022-2023 season.

“Our rain events count to the snowfall totals, once November hits,” Kowalski added.

Friday, arctic air sets in with a high of 14 degrees Fahrenheit and a low Friday night of 3.