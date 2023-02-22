Robert “Rob” Earl Fairbanks, 79, of Rogers City passed away at home February 17, 2023.

He was born July 24, 1943 in Rogers City to Dr. Earl and Shirley (Grey) Fairbanks.

Rob is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn “Jackie”; three stepchildren, Mark Bucalos, Jamie (Bruce) Spivey and CJ (Heather) Bucalos; two step-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Michael (Katie), John, Mark, Charles (Marianne), Randy (Louise), Jack (Daphne), Joseph (Lisa), Russell (Mary), David (Margot) and Kathy (Mike) O’Brien; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rob grew up in Hawks and attended Rogers City High School, graduating in 1961. He also attended college at Michigan Tech in Houghton and Ferris State in Big Rapids earning degrees in civil engineering and highway technology.

Working in various fields connected to his degrees, he eventually made his home in Hawks next to the family farm and began working for the city of Rogers City as its engineer. In 1994 he was hired as city manager/engineer, a position he held until he retired in 2003.

On July 21, 1990 he married Jacquelyn VanZandt-Bucalos. Rob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed downhill skiing in the

winter months and bicycling in the warmer months. He was a member of the Buck and Fur Hunting Club and he enjoyed competitive shooting events. He and Jackie were fond of their sailing trips into Michigan and Canadian waters. On several occasions, Rob also took part in the Double-handed Sailing Challenge.

His cremains will be buried at his Hawks property next to his canine buddies.

A family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Rob’s memory to McLaren Hospice, Alpena or the Parkinson Foundation.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

