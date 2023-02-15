Marion Horton, 92, of Onaway, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Medilodge of Rogers City.

She is survived by her daughters, Barb Sova of Port Huron and Jeannie (Jack) Brewbaker of Black Lake; sons, Harry Lee Waldie and Bobby Joe Waldie, both of Tower; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, February 17, from 4 p.m. until the rosary service begins at 7 p.m.

= 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->