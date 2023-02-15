Marion Horton
Marion Horton, 92, of Onaway, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Medilodge of Rogers City.
She is survived by her daughters, Barb Sova of Port Huron and Jeannie (Jack) Brewbaker of Black Lake; sons, Harry Lee Waldie and Bobby Joe Waldie, both of Tower; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, February 17, from 4 p.m. until the rosary service begins at 7 p.m.
A funeral Mass will follow at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 18.
Interment will take place in the spring at St. Paul Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published next week.