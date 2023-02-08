Clifford “Cliff” Smith, 82, of Troy passed away of natural causes Thursday, February 2, 2023.\Clifford Gene Smith was born March 31, 1940 in Onaway.\He was the son of Daniel and Reba Smith.\Cliff grew up in Onaway.\He married the love of his life, Rosalyn Mowery, from Atlanta, now deceased, and later married Linda Walther Stickler, the mother of Clifford’s only daughter, Tiffany.\ Joyce Thompson was Clifford’s loving companion for over the last 40 years. Clifford was employed as a plumber by Plumbers’ Local 98 in Detroit, where he was recently honored for his 55 years of service as an active member.\ He worked primarily in residential and commercial construction. Cliff loved hunting and fishing at his Rush Lake cabin in Atlanta. He also enjoyed many trips (and jackpots) at various casinos in Michigan.

Clifford is survived by his loving family members, Tiffany Rose Smith, daughter, of Los Angeles, California; Kip Stickler, stepson, of Clearwater, Florida; and sisters,\ Katherine (Jerry) Sherman of Burton and Barbie Oard of Attica.\Clifford also has many beloved nieces and nephews.

