Leonard “Lenny” Frank LaTulip, 85, of Rogers City passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was a fun-loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and neighbor who will be sorely missed.

Leonard was born to George and Elizabeth “Betty” (Nowicki) LaTulip June 5, 1937.

He grew up in Rogers City and attended St. Ignatius Catholic School, at the age of 17 enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1955 until 1958. He was stationed on the aircraft carriers USS Frank Champlain and USS Franklin D. Roosevelt as a storekeeper. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Rogers City and took a stint sailing with the Great Lakes Fleet then settled into his niche as a millwright at USS Steel Corporation, Calcite Plant, until his retirement in 2000. He fell in love and married Barbara Glomski, they made their home in Petersville and then transitioned to Heythaler Highway. He was a life member of the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 and was integral in the actual construction of the post building. He facilitated a large number of military funerals to ensure U.S. veterans received full military honors as they left their last watch. Lenny marched in many Nautical City Festival parades, Posen Potato Festival parades and took part in many Memorial Day and Veterans Day services. Throughout his life, he enjoyed a variety of activities like, tinkering with the maintenance of his vehicles, tending to his lawn and garden, riding his bicycle and walking. He loved spending time in his deer blind enjoying nature and hoping for the big buck, and for many years it was the one that got away!

Lenny is survived by his wife, Barbara; three daughters, Julie (Jim) Gardner, Lisa (Mike) Moggie and Pamela (Butch) Chojnacki; six grandchildren, a great-grandson, and two brothers, Donald LaTulip of Rogers City and Thomas (Pauline) LaTulip of Cheboygan.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, February 23) from 4-8 p.m. with a VFW life member service at 6:15 p.m., rosary at 6:3

0 p.m. and the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, February 24, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. Rogers City VFW Post 607 will accord full military honors at church immediately following Mass.

Interment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Ignatius School’s Angel Fund.

The LaTulip family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the loving people who helped Lenny on his journey to be with our Lord.

