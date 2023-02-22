John Joseph Kuznicki of Millington, 80, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

John was born to Thomas and Mary Kuznicki September 21, 1942, in Rogers City. He attended St. Ignatius Elementary School and graduated from Rogers City High School. John spent 20 years sailing on the Great Lakes as an engineer. When he retired from sailing he took up truck driving for a variety of trucking companies. He retired from trucking after his wife, Mary Beth, passed away in 2004. He then moved to Florida for a spell and eventually made it back to Michigan to live with his sister, Marianne.

Funeral services were be held\Monday, February 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Otisville. Visitation was held at the church until the time of John’s Mass. John will be laid to rest at Chapel Gardens in Alma at a later date.

John was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church of Otisville and a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus in Davison. Johnny was a member of the Great Lakes Lore Museum in Rogers City.

He spent his days with the seniors at the Senior Center in Otisville playing cribbage and visiting after breakfast at McPherson’s Restaurant in Millington.

John is survived by his nine siblings, Marianne Dillon, Gene (Gerty), Ro

nald (Gladys), Larry (Michelle), Sue Bilger, Dennis (Catherine), Judy (Ken) England, Arthur (Judy) and Carol Ciarkowski; children, George, Kathy and Raymond; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth; parents, Thomas and Mary; and siblings, Tom, Mark and Sally.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution may direct them to Forest Twp. Senior Center – Otisville or St. Francis Catholic Church – Otisville or Knights of Columbus in Davison or the Great Lakes Lore Museum in Rogers City.

