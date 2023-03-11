Cards win third straight district championship

Onaway won its third straight district title with another thriller on the home court.

Mason Beebe’s running jumper in the paint off a pretty feed from Jadin Mix with 11 seconds remaining in a tie game was the district championship winner, 58-55. They defeated a very talented Inland Lakes squad and improved their record to 21-3.

The Cardinals’ will play in the regional tournament with a matchup Monday at Pellston against Mackinaw City, who the Cards played twice during the regular season with the home team taking both.

Gametime is 7 p.m. Monday and tickets must be purchased online at: https://gofan.co/app/events/930421?schoolId=MI10361

Division 4, regional 26 is a split event with Munising facing Rudyard in Manistique Monday at 7 p.m. The winners will square off Wednesday in St. Ignace. The regional winner advances to play the winner of the western Upper Peninsula regional that features Ironwood, Painesdale Jeffers, Watersmeet and Stephenson.

That quarterfinal will be played in Escanaba, March 21 with the winner advancing to the state Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing March 23.