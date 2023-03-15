Decker, Kreft, Benson, Robbins head OHS Class of 2023

Onaway High School principal Marty Mix is pleased to announce the top students from the Class of 2023, starting off with co-valedictorians Hudson Decker and Cason Kreft, salutatorian Aubrey Benson and honor student Mackenzie Robbins.

“I am extremely proud of each of these students and their classmates. With a full school schedule, dual enrollment, work, and athletics, they have found their way to the top of a great class academically,” Mix said. “They have worked hard to achieve this accomplishment, and we are so proud to have them representing the school as scholars and future leaders.”

OHS’ highest ranking students will lead six of their classmates, who also are graduating with honors, and the rest of the Class of 2023 on graduation day, May 19 at 6:30 p.m., in the gym. The graduating class is expected to be about 33.

