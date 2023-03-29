Dana Lynn Fairbanks, 34, of Tampa, Florida, died unexpectedly at her home March 22, 2023.

Dana was born February 14, 1989, to Russell and Mary (DeGroot) Fairbanks in Rogers City. Dana graduated from Rogers City High School in 2007. Dana gave birth to her son Regis Harrington Jr. in Lansing in 2010. Dana and Regis shared a love for warm days at the beach, sushi feasts, and “blade-life,” aka rollerblading.

In 2016 she attained her esthetician license from Douglas J. Aveda, and she graduated with a therapeutic and clinical massage degree from Lansing Community College. Shortly after, she launched her wellness practice, Touch with a Purpose, where she offered various therapeutic and relaxation services like deep tissue massage, cupping and aromatherapy.

Dana was a passionate cook who frequently shared her creations, tips, and experiments with friends or via her Instagram account. Dana loved pets of all kinds and was always excited to share the ins and outs of feeding her newest reptile or rodent.

She cultivated plants and a small garden whenever possible and loved watching a beautiful sunset.

Dana is survived by her son, Regis Harrington Jr.; her parents Russell and Mary (DeGroot) Fairbanks; her siblings, Erin Fairbanks and Kerri Willette, Jacob and Valerie (Heiss) Fairbanks, Reese and Karla (Fairbanks) Griffin, Nick and Lauren (Fairbanks)

Clare, and Austin Fairbanks and Shelly Nielsen; her seven nieces and nephews, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, April 1, from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon through time of her Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m.\A potluck luncheon will follow at Peace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe to support future education costs for her son, Regis. All donations will be transferred to his current Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) account.

Zoom link and GoFundMe links are available at www.beckfuneralhome.org.