George Edward Sanford II

George Edward Sanford II, of Huron Beach, passed away peacefully March 21, 2023, eager to reunite with his wife Carole, his one true love, who he has missed dearly since her passing. He was a loving husband, dad, grampa, jack-of-all-trades, and an extremely talented musician. He will be sadly missed. Music was a huge part of George's life from the very beginning. His talent playing the drums started at an early age. Even in high school, he was a sought after musician and would play with various bands (Lords of Incense, Ray Miller and the Zippy Zips) around Michigan six nights a week. He continued that talent playing for various productions at the Cheboygan Opera House, including getting to sit in with The Diamonds when they appeared there. On summer nights, you could listen to his band, The Dinosaurs, play in various parks and outdoor spaces. While his daughters were in school, he was active in the Cheboygan Band Boosters and did a lot of work raising money and helping to build the jazz band program. Until near the very end, he continued to play music around Cheboygan and with The World's Most Dangerous Polka Band.

George was a fourth generation railroad worker. He also was a volunteer firefighter/EMT, and started a successful contracting company. One of his many projects was the construction of the Performance Shell in Mackinaw City.

Surviving are his two daughters, Lori (Chad) Sugg of New Bern, North Carolina and Kelly of Ferndale. He also leaves behind his favorite “Little Man,” his grandson (and future drummer), Bryson.

George was a good man with a good heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are in care of Hentkowski Funeral Home, and a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Hiland Cottage Hospice in Petoskey, MI or Battlefield Addiction.