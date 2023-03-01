Melody McShane

Melody McShane, 65, of Petoskey, formerly of Onaway died February 26, 2023 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey. Surviving are her husband, Mark McShane of Petoskey; a daughter, Tonya Corey (Chris Peters) of Dimondale; a son, Mark (Marina) McShane II of Petoskey; four sisters, Shelley Madden of Onaway, Melinda Hambleton of Tower, Dawn Fenstermaker (Ron Riley) Tower and Juanita "Skeeter" Fenstermaker (Rob Bradshaw) of Onaway; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by the funeral service at the Chagnon Funeral Home.

Final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.