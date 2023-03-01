Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook
Obituaries 

Melody McShane

Editor

Melody McShane, 65,  of Petoskey, formerly of Onaway died February 26, 2023 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey.

Surviving are her husband, Mark McShane of Petoskey; a daughter, Tonya Corey (Chris Peters) of Dimondale; a son, Mark (Marina) McShane II of Petoskey; four sisters, Shelley Madden of Onaway, Melinda Hambleton of Tower, Dawn Fenstermaker (Ron Riley) Tower and Juanita “Skeeter” Fenstermaker (Rob Bradshaw) of Onaway; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Visitation will be Friday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by the funeral service at the Chagnon Funeral Home. 

Final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.