Patricia “Pat” Ann Blaser, 89, of Grand Lake passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, peacefully in the presence of family at MyMichigan Health in Alpena.

Pat was born February 6, 1934 in Detroit to John and Sophie (Piecuch) Boike.

Surviving are three children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

