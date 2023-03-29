Craig A. Burgess
Craig A. Burgess, 63, of Onaway, died Sunday March 26, 2023 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of Onaway; daughters, Shiloh McCarthy of Onaway; sons, Craig of California and Cory (Mary) and Jack, both of Onaway; and nine grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, John (Carol) of Lansing, Larry of Cheboygan and Ken (Annette) of Onaway; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation to Craig’s family to help with final expenses.
Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.