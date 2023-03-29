Craig A. Burgess, 63, of Onaway, died Sunday March 26, 2023 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of Onaway; daughters, Shiloh McCarthy of Onaway; sons, Craig of California and Cory (Mary) and Jack, both of Onaway; and nine grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, John (Carol) of Lansing, Larry of Cheboygan and Ken (Annette) of Onaway; as well as many nieces and nephews.

='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->