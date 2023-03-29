Sunday, April 2, 2023

Obituaries 

Craig A. Burgess

Editor

Craig A. Burgess, 63, of Onaway, died Sunday March 26, 2023 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. 

He is survived by his wife, Joan of Onaway; daughters, Shiloh McCarthy of Onaway; sons, Craig of California and Cory (Mary) and Jack, both of Onaway; and nine grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, John (Carol) of Lansing, Larry of Cheboygan and Ken (Annette) of Onaway; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. 

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation to Craig’s family to help with final expenses. 

Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home. 