Tamara Marie Witkowski

Tamara Marie Witkowski, 64, of Rogers City passed away at home March 8, 2023. She was born June 3, 1958, in Detroit and lovingly adopted by Howard and Betty (Baker) Wright. EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Tammy is survived by three sons, Joshua (Melody) Hincka of Rogers City, Adam Hincka of Rogers City and Travis Hincka of Rogers City; a daughter, Jessi (Chris Lanter) Witkowski of St. Clair; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; and her dear friend, Wanda Tolin of Long Rapids.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.