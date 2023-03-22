Rosalind “Roz” Marie Brunsman, 90, of St. Clair Shores passed away March 18, 2023 surrounded by her devoted family.

Rosalind Marie (McLean) Brunsman was born December 2, 1932 to John and Alta McLean of Rogers City. She resided there until her graduation from high school and moved to the Detroit area where she met Edward Brunsman whom she married in 1952. Roz had a heart of gold and her most valued interest was her immediate family, her extended family and her friends. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, crafts, cooking, shopping, playing cards with friends and past vacations at her summer home on Lake Huron in Rogers City. She worked at Bon Secours Hospital as an admissions receptionist for 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, in 2021, they were married for 69 years. Her firstborn child, Michael Brunsman, also preceded her in death. She is survived by ei

ght loving children, Molly (Keith) Claeys, Kurt (Fran) Brunsman, Paul (LeAnna) Brunsman, Julie (Scott) McMenamin, John (Karen) Brunsman, Karl (Tracy) Brunsman, Hallie (Michael) Bradley and Eric (Pamela) Brunsman; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews also survive.

Services have been completed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Narcolepsy Foundation or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

