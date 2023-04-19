Betty Ann Vollmar

Betty Ann Vollmar, 77, of Presque Isle, passed away peacefully at home April 11, 2023 with her husband Dan by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Margret Albrecht; and her brother, James.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; her sister, Beverly; her sister-in-law, Nancy; her nieces and nephews, David, Gordon, Mandy, Matthew, James Jr., Jeff, Dana and Dawn; as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.

Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cards Betty has requested any donations be made to the following, Hospice of Michigan, East Grand Lake Fire Department, Presque Isle County Council on Aging, and the Huron Humane Society. McWilliams Funeral Home is assisting the family. \\\\