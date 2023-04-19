Thomas G. “Tom” “Pa” Belesky, 89, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tom was born August 23, 1933, in Detroit, the son of Michael and Nettie Belesky.

While living in Detroit, Tom met his future wife, Beverly. They were married October 18, 1958, at St. Gabriel Catholic church in Detroit. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage before her passing March 16, 2019. Tom was a proud veteran having served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Tom and Beverly spent many years on Oakdale Street in Detroit raising their family. Tom was a loving son-in-law to his mother-in-law, Helen, as she lived with Tom and Beverly their entire married lives until her passing.

Tom and Beverly eventually moved to Northville and then finally a beautiful condo in Plymouth Township. Tom especially enjoyed sitting out in the driveway with his vodka tonic talking with his condo neighbors. Thomas was employed as a Body and Assembly Engineer for the Ford Motor Co. for over 35 years eventually retiring from Ford. Tom traveled to many destinations for Ford launching many vehicle line productions. Tom especially enjoyed having his family join him on his many locations.

Tom was very devoted to his family. Dinners at his home on Sundays were a tradition. Tom also made soup for all his family and friends! His cabbage soup recipe is famous! Tom is survived by his children Beth, Brent and wife Diane, and Brian.

He was a devoted father, confident, advisor, fix-it guy, and cook! Tom had two grandchildren of which he was so proud. Known as “Pa,” he attended all baseball games, band concerts, graduations and any other activity that revolved around his grandchildren.

Bradley, the oldest grandson, was especially close to Pa as being born on his birthday they shared a special bond. Pa was also so proud of Benny graduating from Madonna University last May.

Both grandchildren have so many, many cherished memories with their “pa.” Having homemade waffles, fishing, spending the night when they were little, being picked up from school, going up north are just a few of so many memories the grandchildren have with Pa. Tom was especially blessed to have a great-grandson, Brody, son of Brad and Emily. Known as “Great Pa,” he enjoyed seeing Brody very frequently at family gatherings.

Tom enjoyed traveling up north to the cottage in Wolverine. So called “hunting” with his buddies is a famous story the family always reminisces about. Going to the Big Cross in the woods, dinner at Vivios, and so many other cherished good times up north the family has to remember with their dad and pa!! Tom enjoyed watching football and baseball. Tom could fix almost anything and was always called upon by his family to come over and do a repair.

Tom also enjoyed a good card game after dinner. He especially enjoyed his “vodka tonic.” Tom was a very proud “Ford” retiree. All the family drove Fords! Tom kept his cars detailed to the max and instilled this in his family as well.

The passing of Tom was so very sad for his family. Having spent Easter Sunday at Brent and Diane’s house with all his family in attendance brought him much happiness two days pr

ior to his passing. With so many happy cherished memories, this will bring comfort to the family. Tom is being greeted by Beverly and so many others who have passed before him.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, April 17, at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia.

A private family service was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.

Memorial tributes are suggested to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 9262 County Road 441, Metz, MI 49776.

