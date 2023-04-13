Richard Grant Molski, 64, passed away unexpectedly at home in Talihina, Oklahoma March 26, 2023. Richard was born to Chester Molski and Leah (Powell) Davis, in September of 1958.

Richard worked in the oil field for over 35 years and had a very successful career as a directional driller and supervisor.

Richard knew many people throughout the oil field, which made for very interesting road trips, as there was nowhere on Earth to go where he didn‘t know someone.

Always a fan of the movies “Lonesome Dove” and “Dances with Wolves,” Richard dreamed of life on the ranch out West. Richard met his love, Sandy, in 2006. Together Richard and Sandy built a beautiful ranch in Oklahoma whe

re they raised cattle, horses and other livestock.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Barron) Molski; children, Jamie and Derek Shutt, Amy Molski, Tony Molski, Burney and Jamie Crenshaw and Casey and Randy Hall; grandchildren, Kinzey Shutt, Lillian Molski, Parker Molski, Alyssa Molski, Dominic Molski, Connor Molski, Onya Molski, Brooke Crenshaw, Parker Crenshaw, Jemma Crenshaw, Morgan Wilcox—Hall, Brody Hall, Briley Hall and Cheyenne Pruitt; and siblings, Dale Marvin, Tom (Kathy) Molski, George (Tammy) Molski, Jake (Kerrie) Davis, Kevin (Debra) Davis, Michael (Linda) Davis and Barbara Ramsey.

Richard was preceded in passing by his father, Chester Molski; his stepfather, Charles Davis; his mother, Leah Davis; a brother, Dennis Davis; and a sister Vickie Marvin.