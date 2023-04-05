Danny Joseph McMullen, 65, of Afton, died at home Friday, March 31, 2023. The son of Robert and Doreen (Duby) McMullen, Danny was born in Cheboygan January 4, 1958.

A lifelong resident of Afton, Danny graduated from Inland Lakes High School in 1976 where he earned his varsity letter as a freshman playing on the golf team.

For many years he was employed as a machine operator at Roman Engineering in Afton. He was a fan of the Detroit sports’ teams, but preferred to watch college sports, especially Michigan football and basketball.

Danny was a likable guy who really enjoyed his friends. They meant the world to him, although he didn’t let them stand in the way of his number one priority, hunting and fishing.

An avid outdoorsman, Danny was the “Fred Bear” of Afton. His passion was hunting the forests of northern Michigan and fishing from the banks of her best trout streams.

A phenomenally successful hunter, Danny hunted small game, white-tailed deer, birds and waterfowl.

He loved fishing for walleye and trout fishing from the banks of the Pigeon and Sturgeon rivers. Patient and persistent, skilled and experienced, it wasn’t unusual for Danny to hunt and fish from sunup until sundown filling his deer tag, bagging his daily limit on ducks or geese, and catching a limit of trout all in a single day. In his countless hours in the woods, Danny connected with nature and came to have great respect for the prey he hunted and fished, not to mention the satisfaction of providing fresh food for the dinner table, a sense of achievement, and the long-lasting memories he made. Danny also had a great love of dogs, especially his hunting dogs.

Danny leaves his brother, Mick, who was his best friend and sister-in-law, Kim McMullen of Afton; ni

ece, Bridget (Darren) O’Boyle of Wolverine; his grandniece, Miley O’Boyle; grandnephew, Logan McMullen; longtime friend, Louann Cease of Rogers City; and numerous friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Patrick McMullen.

Danny’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at noon. Yvonne Lashuay will officiate.

Danny’s final resting place will be in Afton at St. Monica Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Danny to McLaren Home Care and Hospice.