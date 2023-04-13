JoAnn Margaret Zinke

JoAnn Margaret Zinke, 67, of Rogers City Passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Petoskey April 7, 2023. She was born February 11, 1956 in Rogers City to Henry and Delene (Boyke) Brege. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Heidi (Adam) Batchelor of Petoskey; and three siblings, Nancy (Harold) Grulke of Hawks, Laurie (Bill) Grigg of Rogers City and Nick Brege of Alpena. Friends may visit at St. Michael Lutheran Church Friday, April 14, from 1 p.m. through time of her funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating. oogle_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> oogle_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Inurnment will take place at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given in memory of JoAnn Zinke to Friends Together, 105 Prentiss St., Alpena, Michigan 49707.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.