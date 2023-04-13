Sunday, April 16, 2023

Obituaries 

Linda Ludington

Linda Ludington was born March 3, 1944, in Detroit. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband and dog by her side April 5, 2023, after a fierce battle with progressive supranuclear palsy and pneumonia. Linda was 79 years old.

Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Polmanteer; daughters, Kathleen Gorman and Laurie Moran; a grandson; brothers, David (Ann) Ludington, Martin (Kathy) Ludington and Bob Henke; and many nieces and nephews.

At Linda’s request, there will be no public services. Please consider a donation to CurePSP in her honor. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.