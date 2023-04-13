Linda Ludington
Linda Ludington was born March 3, 1944, in Detroit. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband and dog by her side April 5, 2023, after a fierce battle with progressive supranuclear palsy and pneumonia. Linda was 79 years old.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Polmanteer; daughters, Kathleen Gorman and Laurie Moran; a grandson; brothers, David (Ann) Ludington, Martin (Kathy) Ludington and Bob Henke; and many nieces and nephews.
At Linda’s request, there will be no public services. Please consider a donation to CurePSP in her honor. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
