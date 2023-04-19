Susan “Sue” Hatheway-Dehnke passed away March 26, 2023, at the age of 85. Susan Hatheway was born in Frankfort November 22, 1937, to Joseph and Edith Hatheway. Her early childhood was spent enjoying and exploring the beauty of Benzie County. She cherished many fond memories made with her seven siblings and many friends. The tragic loss of her father at a very young age would lead to her stepfather Charlie Mandt entering her life, whom she truly adored.

After graduating from Frankfort High School in 1955, Susan continued her education at County Normal. For a short time, she taught at a one-room schoolhouse in Lake Ann. An adventurous move to Lansing for a teaching job in Durand, would lead her to meet and marry her true love of 65 years, Emil “Dick” Dehnke. They were married in Frankfort August 23, 1958. Four children would soon follow, Richard, Edie, Jim and David. They established their lives together in Lansing, starting and building up the family electrical business, “Emil’s Electric.” Susan set up her house, using her amazing flair for decorating, which made her home a welcoming place to share many heartwarming memories with family and friends. The term “gracious host” aptly describes her. She will fondly be remembered for her love of cooking and baking, making sure family and friends were always well fed. She is especially noted within the family for her “famous” Goulash. The family enjoyed creating many memories at their cottage on Lake Montcalm. Later years had Sue and Dick surrounded by family, spending time at their home in Frankfort and at their cottage on Crystal Lake. In 2002, Frankfort became their permanent residence after Dick’s retirement.

Sadly, the loss of her two sons David and Jim was a heartbreak she would never recover from, missing them dearly.

Sue was a devoted wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother, daughter and friend. These were qualities that were extremely important to her. Family was her everything. Her love of children continued to grow as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were born. Becoming a grandmother was one of the deepest sources of pride and joy in her life. Not only was she very involved and supportive of her children’s various interests and activities, but the tradition also carried on with her grandchildren as well. If she couldn’t personally attend an event, she was always sure to call, sharing in all of the details. Susan embodied grace, compassion, love, kindness, patience, generosity, wit and sometimes a little bit of sass. She will be dearly missed by all of the lives she has touched. So, we raise our glasses of white wine over ice, and recite her mantra of “just one more half a glass” in honor of our beloved as her spirit begins the heavenly journey.

Susan is survived by her husband, Emil “Dick” Dehnke; a son, Richard (Colleen) Dehnke; a daughter, Edith (Pat) Gray; a daughter-in-law, Pam Dehnke; a sister, Linda Heck; two sisters-in-law, Betty (Don) Benson and Cynthia Moore; grandchildren, Taylor Stieve, David Dehnke, Anna Dehnke, Brooke Filcek, Kasey Stubbs and Emily Stevenson; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Josie, Gus, Imogene, Lily, Grayce and Teagan.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Mandt, Joseph and Edith Hatheway; parent-in-laws, Emil and Margaret Dehnke;

sons, James Dehnke and David Dehnke; four sisters, Joann Phillips, Edith Pronvencher, Helen Boekeloo and Ruth Nugent; two brothers, Pat Hatheway and Joe Hatheway; a sister-in-law, Pat (Daryl) Gardner; and a brother-in-law, Roger Moore.

A memorial will be held Saturday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, at noon with a visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Crystal Lake North Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to the Leukemia Foundation of MI, or the American Heart Association of MI.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home of Benzonia.