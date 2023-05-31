Bertha Louise “Spike” Freel, 94, of Rogers City, formerly of Millersburg, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, May 29, 2023.

She was born October 28, 1928, to Harald Ellis and Marjory (Devitt) Ellis. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Isaiah and Bertha Devitt.

She married Ronald “Ron” Freel August 19, 1950. Ron gave her the nickname Spike, which is the name most people knew her by. Together they will be remembered for their Model T Ford, which they drove to Niagara Falls for their 25th wedding anniversary. They also drove it through many parades. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved to bake goodies for her family.

Her specialty was her homemade bread that she baked for many family open houses and weddings. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior. She served as a cook many summers at Lake Ann Church Camp. She taught Sunday School and worked with many Vacation Bible Schools. She had a special place in her heart for Bethel Youth Camp in Hawks where she also served as cook. She was an active member of Ocqueoc Baptist Church.

Spike is survived by her six children, Margie Freel of Millersburg, Ronetta (Marty) Smith of Kawkawlin, Dawn (Larry) Badgero of Kawkawlin, Ron (Lisa) Freel of Hawks, Tim Freel of Millersburg and Kevin (Katie) Freel of Rogers City; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, seven great-gr

eat-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Freel; her father, Harald Ellis; mother, Marjory (Devitt) Ellis; grandparents, Isaiah and Bertha Devitt; and a brother, Eugene (Marion) Ellis.

Friends may visit at the Ocqueoc Baptist Church Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. through the time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Bud Smith and Ken Haley officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery immediately after the service with a meal following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethel Youth Camp.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.