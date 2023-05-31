Stanley “Stas’” Lewandowski, 74, completed his earthly journey on May 24, 2023.

He was born October 16, 1948 in Alpena to Anthony “Tony” and Irene (Szymanski) Lewandowski.

He was a devoted and caring husband and father. Taking care of his wife Pam, supporting his girls, and loving his grandchildren brought him immense joy.

While work was something he valued, it never felt like a burden to him. Stas’ thoroughly enjoyed his time completing construction projects with friends, plowing snow, and spending time in the woods.

Throughout the years, his passion for hunting evolved from a necessity to provide into a deeply fulfilling pastime. It was a pursuit filled with memorable camp visits, cherished friendships and countless great stories. In addition to hunting, he found pleasure in simple activities like splitting wood, reading, bird-watching, tending to his garden and playing solitaire. He was a simple, highly content man but truly the best to all who knew him.

Stas’ is survived by his wife, Pam; four daughters, Jenny (Jon) Gr

ondin, Jesse (Eric) Kamyszek, Julie (Michael) Belfer and Katie (Russ) Kamyszek; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Gus, Greyson, Morgan, Clara, Alex and Lauren; and three sisters, Lois McGinty, Marie (Mike) Kortman and Bette (John) Richey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Tony Lewandowski.

Friends and family were invited to join a Celebration of Life at St. Dominic Catholic Church Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.