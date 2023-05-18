Helen Katherine Stumpf

Helen Katherine Stumpf, 72, of Onaway, died at home Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The daughter of Teddy and Sharon (Magee) Stumpf, Helen was born July 29, 1950, in Royal Oak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Snarski; a brother, Martin Stumpf; and her parents. After many years with Citizens National Bank and working in the Onaway, Indian River, and Cheboygan locations, Helen retired from her position as a bank teller in 2010. She loved the outdoors and was an avid outdoorswoman. Helen enjoyed hunting deer with her bow and enjoyed rifle season equally as much. She loved fishing the lakes and streams of northern Michigan. Growing-up in "Hockey Town," it is not surprising that she was a great fan of the Detroit Red Wings. Helen enjoyed bowling with her friends on their weekly bowling league.

Helen leaves her friend, David McClain of Johannesburg, as well as several good friends, including friends she worked with at Citizens National Bank.

Visitation was at Chagnon Funeral Home Wednesday, May 17, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Following the visitation, friends met at Hillcrest Cemetery for a graveside service to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Elder Thelma Curtis officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Helen to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund or the Onaway Fire Department.