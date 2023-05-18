Monday, May 22, 2023

Obituaries 

Robert “Bob” Quade

Robert “Bob” Quade, beloved Trenton resident passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the age of 78.

He was born March 10, 1944 to Alfred and Theresa (Buza) Quade and raised in Rogers City.

He is survived by his brother, Larry (Pat); three sons, Stephen (Julie), Brian (Susan) and David (Mindy); and seven grandchildren.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Robert Quade.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.