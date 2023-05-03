John Yarch

John Yarch, 88, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home April 27, 2023. He was born December 21, 1934 in Rogers City to Walter and Pauline (Gapczynski) Yarch. On August 7, 1954 he married Delphine Sobeck at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. When he returned home he began sailing on the Great Lakes and retired in May of 1997 as a wheelsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family. The neighborhood kids and dogs knew him as the “cookie man” as he was always ready with cookies and treats. John was always fixing something or working in his yard. John is survived by his daughter, Jean Zampich; two grandchildren, John (Jessica) Zampich and Katie (Nate) McCreery; six great-grandchildren, Barik, Max, Tyler, Andrew, Evelyn and Karl; and a sister, Ann Losinski, all of Rogers City. i_features = 'rc:0'; //--> i_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delphine; parents, Walter and Pauline; and nine siblings.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. where the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars will offer a military tribute immediately following.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery later in the day.

Memorials may be given to hospice in memory of John Yarch.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.