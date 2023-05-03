Stephen L. Crane

Stephen L. Crane, 72, of Presque Isle passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born December 30, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert and Lillian (Butler) Crane. Stephen is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Misti (Don Cotter) Crane of Columbus, Ohio, Zachary Crane of Birmingham, J. Richards of Alpena and William Richards of Kalamazoo; two grandchildren; a twin brother, Geoff Crane of Cleveland, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. 90794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> 90794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

A Celebration of Life will be announced when the date is set this summer.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.