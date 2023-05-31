Kenneth “Ken” John Paul passed away May 24, 2023, at his home in The Woodlands, Texas (Northwest Houston). Kenneth was born at the Rogers City Hospital December 2, 1955. Ken graduated from Rogers City High School with the Class of 1974. Ken studied business and graphic arts at Ferris State College in Big Rapids before he left for Texas in 1980.

In Texas Ken worked as an independent outside salesman for machine tools and abrasives supporting the oil and natural gas industry. Ken started his own business (Chartermark Inc.) and married the love of his life Lillian October 17, 1992. Ken loved Texas as he often said: “Texas, what a great country.”

Kenneth was predeceased by his mother, Gertrude Gapczynski Kortman; father, Arthur J. Paul; stepfather Ernest M. Kortman; and a stepson, Terry Wayne Gonzales II.

Kenneth is survived by his dear wife, Lillian; a stepdaughter, Glenette (Douglas) Winter of San Diego, California; a brother, Timothy (Helen) Paul of Powells Point, North Carolina; a sister, Linda (Ron)

Jett of Pace, Florida; a brother, Todd (Dawn) Kortman of Johannesburg-Lewiston; a sister, Gail (Jeff) Kristola of Rogers City; a brother, Eric (Shari) Kortman of Whittemore; and a sister, Carla (Gene) Eperjesi of Union Town, Pennsylvania.

Ken loved to visit his hometown of Rogers City and would make yearly visits. He had a love of telling stories and knew the value of never holding a grudge. When he came to visit, he would make sure his nieces, nephews and the neighbor kids were supplied with ice cream.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for August 4, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ken’s childhood home.