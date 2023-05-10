Marcia Lynn Smolinski

Marcia Lynn Smolinski, 69, of Posen passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2023. She was born August 22, 1953 in Rogers City to Eugene and Leona (Zielinski) Hilla. Marcia is survived by her husband, David; three children, Sarah (Justin) Beery, Scott Smolinski and Stacy (Simon) Robb; six grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Laura) Hilla and Tim Hilla; and two sisters, Judith Hilla and Bonnie (Mike) Ruggles.

Visitation will be at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.