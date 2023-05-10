Kenneth “Ken” E. Friedrich, 94, of Presque Isle passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home surrounded by his loved ones April 27, 2023.

Ken was the first of four children, born May 7, 1928, in Rogers City, to the late Capt. Herbert Friedrich and Alma (Elowsky) Friedrich. He graduated from Rogers City High School then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as a World War II occupation Force military policeman in Germany. After his discharge in 1952, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He then worked at Presque Isle Corp. until his retirement in 1990.

He married Eleanor Toth July 20, 1963, in Alpena. Together they raised two wonderful children, Marykay Tolan (Richard Greer) and Karl (Sliver) Friedrich, both of Alpena. Kenneth was a very proud grandfather to his two grandchildren who brought immense joy to his life; Jessica Tolan (Dylan Edgar) and Joshua Tolan, both of Presque Isle.

Kenneth served as a member of the Stoneport Credit Union Loan Committee, belonged to the Men’s Golf Association, loved hunting, fishing, and his many trips to Florida and the Upper Peninsula He was a lifetime member of the Alpena Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2496. Ken could build or fix just about anything and was a talented artist and writer in his spare time.

Kenneth was preceded in death by three siblings, James Friedrich, Clayton Friedrich and Faye Mitchell; a brother-in-law, George Mitchell; father and mother-in-law, Gasper and Amelia Toth, and two sisters-in-law, Valerie Lockwood and Charlotte Brazzel.

Th

ose who know Ken will always fondly remember him as a very wise, kind, hardworking, and gentle man with a unique sense of humor. Not to mention a great storyteller who especially loved to talk about his Army days and politics!! He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.

Visitation will be May 12 at the Bannan Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon with Deacon Michael Roy officiating and military honors by Alpena VFW Post 2496.

Online condolences may be addressed through bannanfuneralhome.com.

Inurnment was at Presque Isle Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to charity of friends’ choice.