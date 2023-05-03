Marvin Joseph Kuznicki, 78, of Muskegon, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Marvin was born May 14, 1944. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. Marvin worked at Sealed Power in Muskegon, retiring in the 1990s. He also enjoyed small engine repair at his home and traveling. He was a hardworking, loyal man with a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.

v>

Marvin is survived by his children, Ann (Jack) Garlock, Jamie (James Blackwood) Hernandez, Tammy Scott and Candy Kuznicki; stepchildren, John (Linda) Raymond, Glenda (Bob) Candido and Cheryl Eifert; grandchildren, Samantha (John) Harper and Taylor Hernandez; step-grandchildren, Mike, Rachel and Shaylie; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Leroy (Bert) Kuznicki; sisters, Jeannie Polluch, Diane Struzik and Beverly (Ed) Rios; his brothers from another mother, Terry Bayne and Tom Chadwick; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; his parents; and several siblings.

A funeral service was held Monday, May 1, at EverRest Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel, 1783 E. Keating Avenue. Visitation took place one hour prior to the start of the service.