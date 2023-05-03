Sharon Agnes Schleben

Sharon Agnes Schleben, 72, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away peacefully April 26, 2023. Sharon was born April 2, 1951 in Rogers City to her loving parents; Alvin and Marion (Glentz) Kortman. Sharon was of the Lutheran faith and a devoted member of several organizations; The Eagles, The Moose, and The AMVETS. Sharon was very proud and grateful for her two sons, both veterans of the United States Navy. Sharon and her beloved husband Edwin were married July 29, 1967 and both became residents of Florida about 14 years ago.

Sharon was a loving, caring mother and wife, she was the glue that held her family together and she will be missed dearly.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edwin Schleben; two sons, Richard and Christopher; as well as siblings, Dave, Alvin and Nancy; 10 loving grandchildren; and seven precious great-grandchildren.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Catherine.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sharon Agnes Schleben go to https://www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Sharon-Schleben/.