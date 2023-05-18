Eugene “Gene” Randall Grulke age 84 passed away at home Sunday, May 14, 2023.

He was born February 7, 1939 in Belknap Township to Gustave and Lena (Claus) Grulke.

Gene is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, Timothy (Janet) Grulke of Hillman and Kevin (Michelle) Grulke of Rogers City; two granddaughters, Brooke and Makenna; a sister, Ruth Ward of Allen Park; and a brother, Harold (Nancy) Grulke of Hawks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Lena; and a brother, Kenneth.

Gene graduated from Rogers City High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. When he returned he married Beverly Altman at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville August 15, 1964.

He retired from Calcite as a welder in 1999. He loved sports and was inducted into the Presque Isle County

Men’s Softball League Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a top Spitzer player in the area bar league. Gene was a hobby farmer who enjoyed gardening.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday with a prayer service that evening with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating. Visitation will resume (today) Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Grulke family for a charity to be selected at a later date.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.