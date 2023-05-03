Terry Ray Wregglesworth, 80, passed away April 28, 2023 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatitis.

He was born September 4, 1942 in Allis Township to George and Hilda (Bowles) Wregglesworth.

On August 5, 1961 he married his best friend and love of his life, Marion Nash. He wholeheartedly lived his role as a husband and father as he faithfully provided for them, working many jobs throughout his life. He was a mail carrier for the Onaway post office for 25 years; a school bus driver along with his wife, for 25 years; and Allis Township supervisor for 24 years. In his spare time, he cut several hundred cords of pulp wood off of their property. Terry and Marion worked side by side on their hobby farm and offered their hospitality to many as they operated an Airbnb rental farmhouse in recent years. Terry was very well-liked by most who knew him. A very humble and friendly man, he always had a smile to share with those who crossed his path. His family will deeply miss the wisdom and advice he had gathered over his lifetime, as well as the blessing of his presence. Terry’s greatest joy was his family whom he loved so very much.

He is survived by his wife Marion of 61 years; a son, Gary and Ellen; a daughter, Barbie and Allan; a daughter, Emily; a son, Keith and Kym; grandchildren, Lacey and Jake and their baby Averi; Collin and Emily and their children Lexie, Levi and Ellie; Chelsea

and Josh; and his youngest granddaughter Kacie Jae; as well as several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all brightened his world so much. He is also survived by two brothers; two sisters; four brothers-in-law and their wives; and very special lifetime friends Danny and Donna LaFave.

Terry was preceded in death by infant daughter, Carolyn; his parents; three brothers; and his mother and father in-law, Herman and Glenna Nash.

Per Terry’s wishes no services are planned. His family will grieve him privately.

His final resting place will be Hillcrest Cemetery in Allis Township.

